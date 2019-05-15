President Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Is The Highest It’s Been In Two Years

President Donald Trump’s average approval rating has been steadily climbing these last few weeks and has now reached its highest peak in over two years, according to Real Clear Politics’ polling average.

The average, which puts Trump at about a 45% approval rating, is the president’s highest average approval rating since February of 2017, and includes several polls that put Trump above the halfway point. One Zogby poll released this week shows Trump hovering at 51% approval — a surprise considering that Zogby is not a polling company that leans rightward.

The 51% approval is Trump’s highest rating ever in the Zogby poll, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Daily Caller reports that Trump’s numbers are a “significant improvement” for the president, who has generally hovered in the low-to-mid 40s for most of his tenure: “Since the infancy of his presidency, Trump’s approval ratings have sat at about 40% but have recently begun to tick up into the mid-to-high 40 percentage points — a significant improvement less than 18 months out from the 2020 presidential election.” – READ MORE