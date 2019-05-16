Alabama governor signs restrictive abortion bill into law as ACLU vows to sue

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the controversial Alabama abortion bill into law on Wednesday.

The law will make nearly all abortions in the state illegal and make performing one a felony, punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison unless the mother’s health is at risk, with no exceptions for women impregnated by rape or incest.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) vowed to sue after the state Senate approved the measure Tuesday night. On Wednesday evening the group followed up in a tweet: “You can’t say we didn’t warn you, @GovernorKayIvey. See you in court.”

“This legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Ivey said in a statement.

Republican state Rep. Terri Collins, who sponsored the bill, aimed to reignite the debate surrounding Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion across the nation, and to push justices to overturn the landmark ruling. Currently, the law will not be enforceable because of the current Supreme Court ruling that makes abortions a constitutional right. Ivey acknowledged this upon signing the bill.