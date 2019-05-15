Beto O’Rourke credits Stacey Abrams for having ‘grace’ after losing ‘possibly rigged’ election (VIDEO)

Failed Texas Senate candidate (and currently underperforming presidential candidate) Beto O’Rourke praised failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for the “grace” with which she handled her loss to Gov. Brian Kemp in November during an appearance on The View.

“The grace with which she met that defeat on an unfair, unlevel playing field with the Secretary of State perhaps rigging, in part, that election…is inspiring stuff at a time that our democracy is so badly broken,” O’Rourke said Tuesday on The View.

Abrams, since the November loss, has repeatedly maintained that she really won the election, and that the only reason for her supposed loss was Republican voter suppression efforts.