President Donald Trump says he will pick Supreme Court justice on July 9

President Donald Trump said Friday he will nominate a new Supreme Court justice on July 9, and that his list of five to seven finalists includes two women.

Trump did not identify the finalists for the slot being vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, and said he would interview “one or two” candidates during his weekend stay at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

“We have great people … highly talented, brilliant, mostly conservative judges,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to New Jersey.

While Trump said at one point that “I’ve got it narrowed to about five.” He also said he would “probably interview six or seven” candidates all together.

“I’ll be announcing it the Monday after the Fourth of July,” Trump said. – READ MORE

