‘I Can’t Even … ‘ — Hillary Turns Into A Stuttering Mess When Asked About Melania Trump

In an interview published Friday, Hillary Clinton was asked about first lady Melania Trump and what she thought of President Trump’s immigration policy.

Clinton’s bizarre, rambling response made little sense and did not convey much information.

The Guardian’s Decca Aitkenhead writes: “I ask how [Clinton] interpreted the jacket the first lady wore to visit a child detention centre, bearing the opaque and intriguing slogan: ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ Clinton slumps back in her chair, wide eyed, arms spread, defeated by the mystery. ‘That, I have no idea. I have no idea. I can’t even … I don’t have any idea. I don’t know.’ Does she feel sorry for the first lady? ‘I don’t know. I honestly don’t know.’” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1