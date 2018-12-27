Preacher Joe at Morning Joe Pulpit: ‘What Would Jesus Do’ About Immigration? (VIDEO)

The Left has long wrung its hands at the prospect of politics being influenced by religion. But when it suits their purpose, liberals will bend religion to their cause. Take today’s Morning Joe, where Joe Scarborough actually asked, in a canned statement at the top of the show, “what would Jesus do” regarding immigration policies? And fire-and-brimstone Scarborough scalded President Trump’s government for “allowing little children to die while they’re being incarcerated.”

JOE SCARBOROUGH: As we approach 2019, those of us who remain eternally optimistic about this great Republic of ours have reason to be concerned. Little children continue to die in the custody of the U.S. government. And remember, friends, that’s our government. That’s your government and my government that’s allowing little children to die while they’re being incarcerated because of a policy that’s supposed to discourage people from coming. And thousands of children still remain incarcerated, and still this holiday season, this Christmas season, they’re still separated from their parents.

What would Jesus do? Well, that’s where Jesus would be, that would be the issue. If you read the New Testament, if you read the Gospels, that’s exactly what Jesus would be concerned about and what evangelicals who support this President and who claim to have influence over this President should be focused on, in moving his policy. “Let the little children come?” Not even close. – READ MORE