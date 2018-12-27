Fitton: Mueller Probe Is a ‘Vehicle for Impeachment Fantasies’ of House Dems

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends First” that Robert Mueller and his ongoing Russia probe will “continue to harass the president.”

Although it was reported that Mueller could submit a report to the attorney general as early as mid-February, Fitton said he doesn’t the imminent end coming.

“Even if there is an interim report … I think it’s just going to be a vehicle, [a] continuing vehicle for enemies of the president to harass the president,” he said.

Referring to the FBI and Justice Department as President Trump’s “internal enemies,” Fitton said Trump will face an additional threat of impeachment when Democrats take control of the House.

“Mueller, I think, is effectively a vehicle for impeachment fantasies of the House Democrats.”

Fitton noted “activities” by Mueller over the past year, including the firing of FBI agent Peter Strzok and the case against Gen. Michael Flynn [Ret.], and said they would shut down Mueller’s probe during any other presidency. – READ MORE