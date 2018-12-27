Mexican hitmen allegedly film themselves gunning down 4 police officers (VIDEO)

A pair of videos has emerged online which appear to show Mexican hitmen ambushing and killing four police officers.

In the video, apparently made by the assailants, at least seven armed men wait in the forest before opening fire with automatic weapons on a Mexico state police SUV, according to El Universal.

The shootout took place on October 28 in Almoloya de Alquisiras, a municipality about 85 miles southwest of Mexico City.

The “sicarios,” or hitmen, are members of the “Familia Michoacana,” according to El Universal, which published an edited version of the videos on YouTube. – READ MORE