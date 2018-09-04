PRAISE the LORD: McCain’s Wife Will NOT Be U.S. Senator; Former Sen. Jon Kyl will replace John McCain

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has picked former Sen. Jon Kyl to replace the late Sen. John McCain.

The Republican governor’s office confirmed the choice, and Ducey was expected to announce his pick at a news conference.

McCain, the longtime Republican senator and former GOP presidential nominee, died late last month after a struggle with brain cancer. In a tweet, McCain’s widow Cindy said Kyl “is a dear friend of mine and John’s.”

“It’s a great tribute to John that [Kyl] is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona,” she wrote. READ MORE:

