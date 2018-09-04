    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    PRAISE the LORD: McCain’s Wife Will NOT Be U.S. Senator; Former Sen. Jon Kyl will replace John McCain

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has picked former Sen. Jon Kyl to replace the late Sen. John McCain.

    The Republican governor’s office confirmed the choice, and Ducey was expected to announce his pick at a news conference.

    McCain, the longtime Republican senator and former GOP presidential nominee, died late last month after a struggle with brain cancer. In a tweet, McCain’s widow Cindy said Kyl “is a dear friend of mine and John’s.”

    “It’s a great tribute to John that [Kyl] is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona,” she wrote. READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Former Sen. Jon Kyl will replace John McCain
    Former Sen. Jon Kyl will replace John McCain

    McCain, the longtime Republican senator and former GOP presidential nominee, died late last month after a struggle with brain cancer. 

    CNBC CNBC
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: