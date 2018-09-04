UFC Champ Just Body Slammed Nike & Kaepernick in Epic Smack Down

“I grew up in Oregon and was around @Nike my whole life. It’s funny watching a company that uses child slave labor overseas to make their products all of a sudden become humanitarians. #PatTillman is an NFL/American Hero. @Kaepernick7 is just a spineless sack of shit. #NikeBoycott” — Covington

Slave labor, indeed.

