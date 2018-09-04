Wizard of Odd: FBI Cracks BIG Case, Recovers Stolen Ruby Slippers from ‘Wizard of Oz’

There may finally be a place like home for an iconic pair of red slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.

The FBI said officials are expected to announce Tuesday in Minneapolis at 2 p.m. ET that the slippers, stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn. in August 2005, have been recovered.

The ruby slippers were swiped during a heist in which someone broke through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.

Wow. Great to see our $10 billion in tax money a year put to good use.

One has to wonder in former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover ever pranced around in ruby slippers.

What’s next for the cowardly lions of the FBI, recovering Oscar the Grouch’s missing trash can?READ MORE:

