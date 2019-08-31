Minor league baseball pitcher ‘destroyed’ after losing family in triple homicide

A minor league baseball pitcher on Thursday said his “heart was turned to ash,” after police said his wife, 14-month-old son and mother-in-law were found murdered at a family home in Virginia.

Blake Bivens, who plays for the Montgomery Biscuits of the Southern League, posted several pictures of his family on Instagram and wrote a loving tribute to them.

BLAKE BIVENS’ FAMILY TRAGEDY BRINGS SADNESS TO BASEBALL WORLD

“My life as I knew it is destroyed,” he wrote. “The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them.”

He said his wife Emily was the “best wife and mother this world has ever seen” and wrote he “can’t breathe” without his son.

“I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you,” he wrote. “You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why. I long to hold the both of you again in heaven.” – READ MORE