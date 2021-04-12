Portland rioters barricade door and set fire to ICE building with federal agents inside: ‘Burn the precinct to the ground!’

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland was vandalized and set on fire late Saturday night. Videos show federal agents reacting by firing crowd control munitions at the crowd of black bloc rioters in Oregon’s most populated city.

Shortly before midnight, nearly 100 black bloc demonstrators gathered at the ICE building in Portland for a planned protest, according to independent journalist Grace Morgan.

I’m at the ICE facility in Portland OR, for a big planned protest. So far close to 100 black bloc have gathered and more are arriving every minute. This will be my thread for the night #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/cHJ67sdZBi — Grace Morgan (@gravemorgan) April 11, 2021

The ICE building was vandalized with graffiti, including “DHS murders.” Agitators barricaded the front door of the building with a chain-link fence.

Someone put a traffic cone on the security camera to prevent the rioters from being identified. Fireworks were launched at the ICE building.

Antifa now shooting Roman Candles at the ICE Building pic.twitter.com/BRqiTMPJsB — 🐺BOYCOTT MLB🐺 (@fvckcommies) April 11, 2021

Video shared by BlazeTV personality Elijah Schaffer showed rioters set the front of the ICE building on fire. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --