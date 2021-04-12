Study: San Francisco lost the most residents of any major city in the United States

A great many San Francisco residents moved out of the city over the last two years with a significant numbers of them heading to more conservative localities in Florida and Texas, new data shows.

Of all the major U.S. cities, the home to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) topped the charts for losing the most residents in 2019 and 2020, according to a study conducted by the CBRE Group, a Dallas-based commercial realty firm.

The study found that in 2020, a whopping 18 residents per 1,000 left the city, doubling 2019’s rate of 9 residents per 1,000. The mass exodus from San Francisco was clearly part of a trend over the last couple years as several other liberal metropolitan areas such as New York City, Boston, and Seattle followed behind.

Business Insider noted that while the bulk of residents exiting San Francisco ended up in other areas of California, like Sacramento, a sizable portion of them ended up across the country in redder states like Florida and Texas. – READ MORE

