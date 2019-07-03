Portland mayor tells Ted Cruz to get his ‘facts straight’ on Antifa attack and he fires back a scathing response

Embattled Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler got into a Twitter feud with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) over the heinous attack on a freelance journalist by Antifa thugs at a demonstration Saturday.

Wheeler has been fighting back allegations that he told police to stand down in order to avoid confrontations with the left-wing protesters.

Ok, Mr. Mayor. You want talk “facts.” Great. Fact 1: a conservative journalist was violently assaulted by ANTIFA thugs on the streets of your city. Fact 2: you said “I support the Portland Police Bureau’s decision not to intervene.” Fact 3: you have a pattern of withdrawing…1/2 https://t.co/xkQiJ7sPyl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

“At least get your facts straight. I ordered no such thing,” claimed Wheeler in a response to the accusation from Cruz.

Cruz responded in a scathing tweet sent on Tuesday.

“Ok, Mr. Mayor,” said Cruz. “You want [to] talk ‘facts.’ Great.” – READ MORE