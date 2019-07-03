Cruz: Nike Only Wants to Sell Shoes to People who ‘Hate the American Flag’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed Nike’s decision to pull its “Betsy Ross flag” shoes, concluding that the company is only interested in selling sneakers to people who “hate the American flag.”

“It’s a good thing @Nike only wants to sell sneakers to people who hate the American flag…. @NFL,” Cruz tweeted, making a clear reference to the national anthem kneeling controversy that dominated the league in 2016 and beyond.

Cruz later pointed out that he was a life-long Nike customer but will not be purchasing any more from the company

“I won’t buy any more. Can anyone recommend a good sneaker co that’s not so woke?” he asked. – READ MORE