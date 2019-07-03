SHAMELESS: Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Files To Run For Sheriff Again

On Monday, former Broward County, Florida, sheriff Scott Israel, who was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis after DeSantis was inaugurated last January, filed paperwork to run for the sheriff’s office again.

Glenna Milberg of WPLG Local 10 broke the story; Israel told WPLG, “I’m out and about. I haven’t stopped campaigning, even post-suspension.” He accused deSantis of playing politics, claiming, “And I know that the Broward County resident, the Broward County voter is full aware that we had a Governor make a promise, a campaign promise to suspend the Sheriff.”

As Twitchy noted, “DeSantis had to win the Florida governor’s race so he could issue an executive order suspending Israel. Israel fought that suspension in court, but in April, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed DeSantis’ right to suspend him.” Two weeks ago Israel appeared before an appeals hearing and said his suspension was politically motivated.

Floridapolitics.com pointed out, “The Senate is now tasked with deciding whether Israel should be permanently removed from the post or reinstated as Sheriff.” – READ MORE