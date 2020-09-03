Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Smears Cop After Police Defended His Home

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler criticized a local police officer who tackled a rioter on Monday night, tweeting Tuesday that the officer had been “filmed repeatedly striking an individual at a protest.”

Wheeler’s description gives the impression that a police officer brutally attacked a peaceful protester without provocation.

In fact, the "protest" was a violent riot, and the officer struck the rioter because he resisted arrest and fought the officer, removing his helmet.

