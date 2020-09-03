MSNBC’s Joy Reid compares President Trump, supporters to Muslim terrorists — and even those on the left are destroying her for Islamophobia

On “The ReidOut” on Tuesday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid compared President Donald Trump and his supporters to violent Muslim terrorists.

Needless to say, the blowback was swift and thorough, and the clip is going viral on social media.

Trump supporters are acting like “Muslims act.” – Joy Reid, President of the Tolerant Left ™️pic.twitter.com/BQgKBwgEoL — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 1, 2020

In head-scratching remarks during Tuesday’s broadcast, Reid hosted Kenosha, Wisconsin, residents, and discussed the president, his supporters, and recent outbreaks of violence across the U.S.

“When leaders, let’s say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk, and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence — including on their own bodies — in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy, we in the U.S. media describe that as ‘They are radicalizing those people.’ Particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act,” she reasoned during the show. – READ MORE

