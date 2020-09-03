Amazon Deletes Job Postings For “Intelligence Analyst” Positions After They Go Viral On Social Media

Amazon has deleted two job postings that were put on its corporate website for “intelligence analyst” positions, detailing the roles as being responsible for monitoring “labor organizing threats” within the company, according to the British Journal.

The listings went viral on social media a couple of days after they were posted before Amazon removed them, as a result.

The company is now saying that the postings were not accurate representations of the roles. Amazon said in a statement: “The job post was not an accurate description of the role — it was made in error and has since been corrected.”

One positions was for “intelligence analyst” and the other was for “senior intelligence analyst” – both were based out of the company’s Phoenix, Arizona office.

The role was listed as “vital to ensuring that Amazon operations leadership have access to actionable intelligence that informs decision making on a global scale.”

Duties included “engaging and informing on sensitive topics … including labor organizing threats against the company,” according to the listing. – READ MORE

