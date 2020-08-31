Herschel Walker: ‘I Lost Some Friends’ Due To Trump Support

NFL great and former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker revealed that he lost “some friends” due to his outspoken support of President Trump.

Earlier this week, Walker delivered an impassioned defense of the president against charges of racism. Speaking with USA Today Sports after the speech, Walker expressed dismay over how people now unfriend each other over political disagreements.

“In society today, if you’ve got a Black friend, oh, jeez you’re like king,’’ Walker said. “But not one time has (Trump) asked me to speak for him. I don’t even think he knew I was going to speak this time. I’m the one that asked.’’

“Losing friends has been a big cost,’’ he added. “I lost some friends, and that’s what’s so strange about it. How could in a country like America you disagree with someone that you now want to injure that person or you just don’t want to talk to them no more? Where did it get that you become a country like that?’’ – READ MORE

