Portland Goes Full Totalitarian, Will Close Streets To Encourage Distancing

Portland, Oregon has gotten famous over the years for its road diet plans. Now the city wants to expand its war on cars, using the Wuhan pandemic as the perfect excuse. The city will use coronavirus as the catalyst to place barricades and signage to let drivers know that their cars no longer belong on the streets.

According to local news reports, The plan also includes expanding space for pedestrians along streets that are “narrow or missing sidewalks,” and provide more room with pop-up walking and biking lanes.

In business districts, PBOT said they’ll establish space so customers can line up with enough physical distance, and create dedicated loading zones for pickup and delivery.

The commissioner in charge of Portland Bureau of Transportation, Chloe Eudaly, is a tenants rights activist who ascended to public office on a platform that included rent control, bike lanes, and road diets. She has overseen many of Portland’s wackiest ideas, like reducing travel lanes on major thoroughfares and increasing commute times. – READ MORE

