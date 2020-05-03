City To Dump Ton Of Chicken Manure In Central Park To Discourage Festival Gathering

A city in Sweden is set to dump a ton of chicken manure in a central park to discourage crowds from gathering for an annual festival amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move is an attempt to deter as many as 30,000 residents in Lund, a university town east of Copenhagen, from gathering in the park for traditional celebrations to mark Walpurgis Night on Thursday, The Guardian reported. The festival features parties and bonfires scattered across Europe.

“Lund could very well become an epicentre for the spread of the coronavirus on the last night in April, I think it was a good initiative,” the chairman of the local council’s environment committee, Gustav Lundblad, told the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

“To sit in a park that stinks of chicken manure and where it is blown with leaf blowing and other things is not a pleasant experience. However, it is good for the lawns, as chicken manure contains a lot of phosphorus and nitrogen, so we get a really nice city park for the summer season,” writes Philip Sandberg on Facebook, the paper reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --