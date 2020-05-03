WATCH: Graham Defends Biden Against Sexual Assualt Allegation, but Calls on Him to Release Senate Personnel Papers

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is coming to Joe Biden’s defense as the former vice president is facing a sexual assault allegation by a former Senate staffer.

During a Fox News “Hannity” interview late Friday, Graham said, “The Joe Biden I know, I’ve never seen anything believed that he would do anything like this until you convince me otherwise.”

Wow. Lindsey Graham defends Biden on Fox News: “I’ve known Joe Biden for 20 years. I’ve traveled the world with him. I’ve never seen him do anything untoward toward a woman, I’ve never heard anything about him being inappropriate.”pic.twitter.com/4gx4DwBBAd — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 2, 2020

Graham also called on Biden to release his Senate personnel records.

On Friday, Biden called on the secretary of the Senate to see if there is any record of such a complaint. The personnel files are kept in the National Archives. He also even wrote a letter requesting the release of any documents.

Tara Reade, who was a staffer while Biden was a senator, is accusing Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, and in March she came out publicly with her alleged story. – READ MORE

