Pope SHOCKS With Homily, Attacks ‘Great Accuser’ Satan For Exposing Bishops’ Sins In Church Scandal

In a strange and almost tone-deaf homily delivered Tuesday morning, Pope Francis implored the hierarchy of the Catholic Church to pray and resist the “Great Accuser,” Satan, who seeks to expose sin in order to divide the faithful.

“In these times, it seems like the ‘Great Accuser’ has been unchained and is attacking bishops. True, we are all sinners, we bishops. He tries to uncover the sins, so they are visible in order to scandalize the people. The ‘Great Accuser,’ as he himself says to God in the first chapter of the Book of Job, ‘roams the earth looking for someone to accuse,’” Pope Francis said, according to an official report in Vatican news.

He added that in the current times, “the Great Accuser, has been let loose and he’s got it in for the bishops. True, there are, we are all sinners, we bishops.”

The “Great Accuser” is a reference to Satan first seen in the book of Job, in the Old Testament. Satan is there attempting to sow division by making false accusations of sin. Many faithful Catholics took the Pope’s word, however, as an attack on lay people seeking transparency from the Vatican, which is accused of covering for bishops, cardinals, and other clerics accused of sexual abuse over the course of at least four decades. – READ MORE