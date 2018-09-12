2 more US service members’ remains ID’ed in North Korea handover

Two more U.S. service members have been identified from the 55 boxes of war remains that North Korea returned in July, officials said Monday.

The U.S. military will be notifying the families within days, directors for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said, according to The Military Times.

“The ID’s will be made officially in the next couple of days, 2-3 days ‚and the family will be notified within 24 hours of the ID’s being officially made,” DPAA Chief Scientist John Byrd told the Times.

The service members’ identities were confirmed through a DNA sample, matching chest X-rays and dental records, Byrd said.

He said the agency is confident the service members will be correctly reunited with their families.

“No doubt about it,” Byrd said.

North Korea provided the 55 boxes in a delayed fulfillment of a commitment its leader, Kim Jong Un, made to President Trump at their Singapore summit on June 12. – READ MORE