Melania’s Outfit for 9/11 Anniversary Caught Everyone’s Attention

First lady Melania Trump chose a stylish and patriotic outfit to attend ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

The first lady and President Donald Trump on Tuesday boarded Air Force One on Tuesday to travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for a memorial ceremony in honor of the 40 passengers and crew members who were aboard a fateful flight that day 17 years ago.

One of the hijacked planes on 9/11 — Flight 93 — crashed-landed in a field in that town after passengers bravely fought back against the hijackers and tried to take control back of the aircraft.

They were ultimately unable to gain control of the cockpit — and everyone aboard perished when the plane went down in a field.

Melania Trump wore a fitted and belted navy blue trench coat with white trim that ended just below the knees for the somber event.

She also donned matching stiletto heels, and wore her hair down in a loose and flowing style.