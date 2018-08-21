Flashback: Media Didn’t Care When Obama Scrubbed Security Clearances

The Establishment Media Did Not Care When The Obama Administration Called For The Aggressive Scrubbing Of Security Clearances Back In 2013.

“W.H. Looks to Scrub Clearance List,” was the November 21, 2013, headline at the far-left Politico.

In a directive obtained by POLITICO, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper questioned the booming rolls of security-clearance holders. At last count, more than 4.9 million people held clearances, of whom over 1.4 million were cleared for access at the “Top Secret” level.

“I write to express my concern about threats to national security resulting from the increasing number of people with eligibility for access to classified national security information, particularly Top Secret (TS) and Top Secret/Secure Compartmented Information (TS/SCI),” [then Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper wrote in a three-page memo, dated Oct. 31 and cited at a Senate hearing Wednesday.

Clapper asked agencies to perform a top-to-bottom scrub of the teeming rolls of people authorized to access classified information and to remove anyone deemed not to have a so-called need to know.

What's more, Clapper specified his concern about contractors: "Agencies should debrief all government and contractor personnel who no longer require such access and update the appropriate national security database or repository."

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul alleged on Monday that the United States will be safer now that former CIA chief John Brennan no longer has a security clearance.

“I think John Brennan’s actually a national security risk to the country and we are safer because his security clearance’s gone,” Paul said. “The reason I say that is in 2012 he actually released information to other CIA agents who went on TV and said, ‘oh, we have a double agent in Yemen.’”

"Their life was put at risk because of John Brennan's releasing information that he shouldn't have," Paul explained.