Pope Francis warns: Climate change could turn Earth into pile of ‘rubble’

Pope Francis on Friday repeated his calls for governments around the world to take action to reduce global warming, warning that climate change is threatening to turn Earth into a pile of rubble.

“There is a real danger that we will leave future generations only rubble, deserts and refuse,” The Associated Press reported Francis said at a Vatican conference that marked the third anniversary of his environmental encyclical, “Praise Be.”

The AP noted that the “Praise Be” document was meant to prompt action at the 2015 Paris climate conference.

In addition to his warning, Francis also urged world leaders to honor the commitments made in the Paris climate accord — an agreement reached by 195 countries that sought to curb global greenhouse gas emissions through individual, nonbinding national plans. – READ MORE

