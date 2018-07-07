Prosecutors drop remaining Trump inauguration protester cases

Federal prosecutors on Friday moved to drop the remaining cases against people arrested in Washington while protesting during President Trump’s inauguration.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. requested that the 38 cases in D.C. Superior Court be dismissed after failing to get any convictions in trial.

“In light of the results in the cases brought to trial, however, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has now moved to dismiss charges against the 38 remaining defendants in this matter,” the office said in a statement.

Twenty-one people have pleaded guilty to charges for protesting that day according to federal prosecutors, including one person who pleaded guilty to felony charges.. – READ MORE

