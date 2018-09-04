Pope Francis Promotes Virtue of ‘Silence’ as Child Sex Abuse Scandal Grows

An Embattled Pope Francis On Monday Recommended Silence And Prayer To Counter Those Who “only Seek Scandal,” Division And Destruction In What Appeared To Be An Indirect Response To Allegations That He Had Covered Up For A U.s. Cardinal Embroiled In Sex Abuse Scandals.

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a former papal envoy in Washington, stunned the faithful last month by claiming Francis allegedly lifted unconfirmed Vatican sanctions against disgraced U.S. prelate Theodore McCarrick and demanding that the pope resign.

“With people lacking good will, with people who only seek scandal, who seek only division, who seek only destruction, even within the family — silence, prayer” is the path to take, Francis said in his homily during morning Mass at the Vatican hotel where he lives.

Hours after Vigano made the claim in a statement given to conservative Catholic news media, Francis had told journalists seeking his response that he “won’t say a word” about the claims by the disgruntled former diplomat.

In his homily Monday, Francis indicated he takes his cue from God on whether to speak out or not about Vigano’s allegations. “May the Lord give us the grace to discern when we should speak and when we should stay silent,” Francis said. “This applies to every part of life: to work, at home, in society.” – READ MORE

Pope Francis was slammed on Saturday after declaring that litter in the world’s oceans was an “emergency” that needed to be dealt with immediately, ignoring the Catholic Church’s massive child sex scandal.

Francis, who made the remarks on the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, decried the “seas and oceans” being “littered by endless fields of floating plastic.”

"We're good, dude, clean up your own mess first" — Fish https://t.co/UEALjs5g5q — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 1, 2018

Seems like this should be lower on the list of things that should concern him right now. https://t.co/pkpKh7tyqG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 1, 2018

How about addressing the human garbage polluting your church first. https://t.co/Vysq4I5EIK — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 1, 2018

Francis’ statement comes as the Catholic church is dealing with a massive pedophilia scandal, as a grand jury report alleges “that some 300 priests in six Pennsylvania dioceses abused more than 1,000 children over the past 70 years, with bishops covering it up.”- READ MORE