Roseanne Barr says friends told her ‘apologizing to the Left’ may have been ‘fatal mistake’

If Roseanne Barr had any regret about how she handled the aftermath of her firing by ABC, it may have been “apologizing to the Left.”

“That’s what everybody said,” Barr told Rabbi Shmuley Boteach during an appearance on his podcast, Entertainment Weekly reported.

New Podcast- Ki Tavo My friend Roseanne Barr is in amazing form and a highly revelatory mood as she joins me to discuss the weekly Torah reading and the Promised Land. Ki Tavo. Listen to an incredible discussion and interview!! https://t.co/RHqPte2iri — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) September 2, 2018

“They said, ‘You made a fatal mistake … apologizing to the Left.’ Once you apologize to them they never forgive, they just try to beat you down until you don’t exist. That’s how they do things. They don’t accept apologies.”

Barr later said that many of the people who were demanding apologies from her after a tweet about a former adviser to President Barack Obama were “a little bit ill-informed about me.” – READ MORE

John Goodman said in an interview published Sunday that ABC’s new sitcom “The Conners” will deal with the exit of former “Roseanne” star Roseanne Barr by killing off her character.

“She had to sign a paper saying that she relinquished all her rights to the show so that we could go on,” Goodman told The Times of London. “I sent her an email and thanked her for that. I did not hear anything back, but she was going through hell at the time. And she’s still going through hell.”

Goodman played Dan Conners alongside Barr on “Roseanne” for years, including the relaunch, which began in 2017.

ABC promptly canceled “Roseanne” and fired Barr in May after she tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Obama, was the offspring of the Muslim brotherhood and apes. – READ MORE