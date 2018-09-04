Leftist Media Define McCain’s Memorial Service: ‘Biggest Resistance Meeting Yet’

The Memorial Service On Saturday At The National Cathedral In Washington, Dc, For Sen. John Mccain (R-az) Included Wide-ranging Criticism Of President Donald Trump, Though He Was Not Named, Inspiring The Left-wing Media To Describe The Event As The “biggest Resistance Meeting Yet.”

That wording was used in the headline for a column in the New Yorker published on Saturday about the service that praised those who slammed the president and implied the gathering was filled with people who are determined to resist the agenda Trump was elected by the American people to advance:

Donald Trump’s name was never mentioned. It didn’t have to be. The funeral service for John Sidney McCain III, at the Washington National Cathedral, on this swampy Saturday morning, was all about a rebuke to the pointedly uninvited current President of the United States, which was exactly how McCain had planned it.

The funeral services for Senator John McCain (R-Ariz) were politically charged from start to finish.

Needless to say, there has been a lot of highly charged political statements swarming the senator’s passing. Not everyone was on board with the highly politicized funeral services, some joked about the strange controversy while others went as far as calling the event a “political rally.”

There was a time in American history when you could tell the difference between a funeral and a political rally. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 1, 2018

Even Jesus, our savior, had a simple Funeral. I'm sorry. I just can't hold back with all this pomp and ceremony. I find it rather disturbing and distasteful. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) September 1, 2018

Watching John McCain's funeral reminded me that I need to make a list of all the people I hate so that when I die, everyone at my funeral can systematically shit-talk them. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 2, 2018

Make no mistake: the applause ringing out at the Cathedral when Meghan McCain says 'America has no need to be made great again because America was always great' is not standard. Never heard applause at a funeral here before. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) September 1, 2018

