Pope Francis likens abortion to hiring ‘hitman’, says it’s never acceptable

Pope Francis on Saturday likened abortion to hiring a hitman and said the procedure can never be condoned, even if the unborn child is gravely sick or likely to die.

Francis made the comments during a pro-life conference sponsored by the Vatican. He stressed that abortion isn’t a religious issue but a human one.

“Is it licit to throw away a life to resolve a problem?” he asked. “Is it licit to hire a hitman to resolve a problem?”

The pope also condemned abortion decisions based on prenatal testing, stating that a human being is “never incompatible with life.” – READ MORE