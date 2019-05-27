Ted Cruz Announces Investigation of Yale for Discrimination Against Christians

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced this week that he plans to investigate Yale University for alleged discrimination against Christians.

Breitbart News reported in April that Yale Law School had decided to pull funding from students who choose to work for Christian non-profit legal organizations. The decision was made in response to an on-campus lecture by a lawyer from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal non-profit that defended Masterpiece Cakeshop in the Supreme Court case about religious liberty.

Cruz told Campus Reform that he has submitted a request for all of the documents surrounding the decisions to deny funding to law students who wish to work for Christian non-profits.


