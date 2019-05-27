NBC Polling Data Shows Sanders Voters Are ‘Low Information’ And Sanders Voters AREN’T Happy

An NBC poll which debuted Sunday on “Meet the Press” revealed a characteristic about Bernie Sanders (I-VT) voters that wasn’t exactly flattering.

“The less you are paying attention, the more likely you are a Bernie Sanders supporter,” Todd says, pointing to a Monmouth poll taken recently showing that Sanders is losing definite ground to both former Vice President Joe Biden and a suddenly-much-stronger Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has jumped between 5 and 6 points in the polls since Biden entered the race.

The implication, of course, is that Sanders voters are “low information.” Todd’s panel seems to agree, pointing out that Warren has been working harder than Sanders at courting primary state voters, and that Warren built on Sanders’ 2016 campaign, turning what was then mere policy positions into what is now definitive policy proposals.

Unfortunately, Sanders voters, who often consider themselves the most informed, progressive (and maybe smartest and most talented) of voters didn’t take kindly to the poll’s suggestion that they really just don’t know what they’re doing and haven’t been paying attention to the political landscape. – READ MORE