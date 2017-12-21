Pope Francis: ‘Countries That Choose Not To Have Children Have A Bad Disease’

Speaking at morning Mass in the Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis gave his audience an important Christmas message to contemplate in awaiting the baby Jesus represented by an empty cradle: sterility and fruitlessness will spell death for Western civilization

The Pope noted how God’s first commandment in Genesis is to “Fill the earth, be fruitful!” and said, “Where there is God there is fruitfulness.”

Then the Roman Pontiff pointed his criticisms at countries that "have chosen the path of sterility and suffer from that serious disease that it a demographic winter (…) They do not have children."