Politics
Al Franken finally sets date for his Senate exit
Sen. Al Franken has finally set a date for his departure from Congress.
Fox News has learned that Franken’s last day will be Jan. 2. Officials with his office say that Franken, D-Minn., plans to make official his resigation at that time. His appointed successor, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, will be sworn in the next day.
The resignation is set to come nearly a month after Franken announced his plan to leave the Senate. Others in the Senate had called on him to bow out following a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations against him.
In his Dec. 7 resignation speech, Franken said only that he would be leaving in the “coming weeks.” – READ MORE
Fox News