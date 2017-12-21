Illegal Voters May Have Flipped Virginia Legislature to Democrats

A forthcoming random draw to break a tie vote in a disputed state House of Delegates election in Virginia might not have been necessary had the state done a better job safeguarding its voter rolls, according to voter fraud experts.

While no one has alleged fraud in the District 94 race between incumbent Republican David Yancey and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds, Newport News — where the district is located — has seen ballots by ineligible voters in the past.

Whoever wins in the end will determine whether Republicans maintain control of the Virginia legislature’s lower house, or Democrats gain a tie that will require the two parties to figure out some sort of power-sharing deal.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation has uncovered records of 221 noncitizens who registered to vote there from 2011 until May 2017. Of that group, 71 voters cast a total of 279 ballots during those years.

Logan Churchwell, a spokesman for the voter-integrity organization that conducted the study, said it is highly likely that ineligible voters made the difference in the House race given the closeness of the results and the fact that Virginia has not changed how it conducts voter registration and elections. – READ MORE

