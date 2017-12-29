Poor Man’s Freedom Fighter De Blasio: I’ve Suffered Just Like Gandhi

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a fit of grandiosity, decided his courage in battling setbacks in his career is comparable to that of another famous leader: Gandhi.

Speaking to Politico, de Blasio also named Thomas Edison and Henry Ford as famous personages who refused to let failure impede their progress. De Blasio complained, “Every time someone tries something and it doesn’t work, it invalidates anything else they might do going forward,” adding that someone should “tell Mahatma Gandhi [about that]. I mean there’s no leader that hasn’t had setbacks.”

De Blasio had been asked why he was not as popular as former Mayor Mike Bloomberg. He said, “American culture deifies the wealthy, and he was one of the richest people in the world. … Obviously, he had tremendous resources that he could use for self-promotion, and he did.”

De Blasio also offered his opinion as to why Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election, saying, “I was telling them they needed to have a clear progressive populist message, and they had to believe it. And if they had, they would have won. I stand by that.” De Blasio’s idea of populism includes decriminalizing public urination.

