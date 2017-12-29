De Blasio compares himself to Gandhi, says Hillary should’ve listened to him

Freeing India from colonial rule, inventing the light bulb and . . . allowing people to pee in public.

A cocky Mayor de Blasio placed his ideas and ambitions up there with the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and Thomas Edison in a bravado-filled new interview — also claiming Hillary Clinton would have won if she’d just taken his advice.

“Every time someone tries something and it doesn’t work, it invalidates anything else they might do going forward? Tell Thomas Edison that, and Henry Ford, tell Mahatma Gandhi,” Hizzoner, who last year decriminalized public urination, told Politico while defending his failure to become a progressive national leader.

“I mean how many people fell on their faces along the way trying things, experimenting with things, had setbacks? There’s no leader who hasn’t had setbacks.”

De Blasio later clarified that he is a “speck on the universe” compared to those three men — but also claimed that Clinton’s campaign failed after refusing to adopt his progressive vision. – READ MORE

New York Post cutouts are really something to behold. pic.twitter.com/u6YnIqyWPq — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) December 27, 2017

