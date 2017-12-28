NYFD: ‘Deadliest Fire’ Rips Through Bronx Apartment Building, 12 Dead, One Infant, Many Injured

NYFD officials are calling the Thursday night blaze in the Bronx the “worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city.”

So far, 12 New Yorkers are dead, including one infant and a dozen more have been injured.

The numbers are expected to increase, officials confirmed.

This story is developing.

BREAKING: The cause of the #Bronx fire is under investigation, confirmed by a devastating Facebook post from New York City Fire Department. “This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city” pic.twitter.com/E2HHQ705Bj — Courtney Norris (@courtneyknorris) December 29, 2017

Fire started on the first floor and quickly spread upstairs. People died on various floors, they range in ages from 1 to over 50 –#FDNY Commissioner Nigro — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

#Bronx#FDNY Are battling a 4 Alarm blaze in 15° temps.

15 people labeled as Critical Condition. Multiple people having CPR performed – on the street.

2363 Prospect Ave.

Stay tuned for updates and photos — Buffing Actions News (@BuffingActions) December 29, 2017