NYFD: ‘Deadliest Fire’ Rips Through Bronx Apartment Building, 12 Dead, One Infant, Many Injured

NYFD officials are calling the Thursday night blaze in the Bronx the “worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city.”

So far, 12 New Yorkers are dead, including one infant and a dozen more have been injured.

The numbers are expected to increase, officials confirmed.

This story is developing.

