Pompeo: Trump likely to meet with Putin in ‘not-too-distant future’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a new interview that President Trump will “likely” meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in upcoming months to discuss tensions between the two nations.

In an interview on Saturday with MSNBC’s Hugh Hewitt, Pompeo said national security adviser John Bolton is heading to Moscow this week to talk with Russian officials, including discussing possible plans for a bilateral summit.

“I don’t know what the president’s schedule is going to be,” Pompeo said. “I know Ambassador Bolton’s planning to travel to Moscow on Sunday or Monday. He’ll be meeting with his counterpart, and I think its likely that President Trump will be meeting with his counterpart in the not-too-distant future following that meeting.”

Pompeo added that officials from the two countries were examining their “overlapping interests” and looking for ways Russia and the U.S. could collaborate.

“The president’s been unambiguous since he took office that there are places where Russia is working against the United States but many places where we work together,” Pompeo said. – READ MORE

