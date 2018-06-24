Mueller asks judge for September sentencing for Papadopoulos

Special counsel Robert Mueller has asked a judge for a September sentencing for former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

Mueller’s prosecutors and defense attorneys in a Friday court filing asked U.S. District Court Judge Randy Moss to set Papadopoulos’s sentencing for Sept. 7 or for a date in October barring his availability in September, Politico reported.

Papadopoulos, who served as a foreign policy adviser for the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to FBI agents about his contacts with pro-Russia sources during the 2016 presidential election. He is one of three Trump associates — along with businessman Richard Gates and former national security adviser Michael Flynn — to plead guilty to making false statements.

The former Trump campaign aide was arrested last July and has been out on bond since pleading guilty. – READ MORE

