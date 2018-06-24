Mueller may be preparing to hand off prosecution as part of winding down his investigation: report

Robert Mueller may be preparing to wind down the special counsel investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia and hand off at least one prosecution following the probe’s conclusion.

The Washington Post reports that Mueller has added several prosecutors to his team, specifically assigned to the case against several Russian nationals charged in the alleged effort to spread disinformation using stolen identities during the 2016 election.

Mueller’s new additions will likely take over that case, which is expected to last longer than the probe into Russian collusion in the election. The Post reports that the new hires are the first indication of Mueller preparing for the end of his investigation.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1