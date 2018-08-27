North Korea Blasts “Double-Dealing” US After Pompeo’s Canceled Trip

The war drums are starting to beat again.

The North Korean media lashed out at the “double-dealing” US for “hatching a criminal plot” against Pyongyang, days after Donald Trump told Secretary of State Mike Pompe to cancel his upcoming trip to North Korea. In an editorial, Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, said that US units based in Okinawa, Japan were staging drills aimed at “infiltration into Pyongyang.” The paper was citing an unnamed South Korean media outlet.

The US “is busy staging secret drills involving man-killing special units while having a dialogue with a smile on its face,” the paper wrote, adding that Pyongyang cannot help but note “the double-dealing attitudes” of Washington.

Resorting to language last week during the peak of the tensions between the US and North Korea, the newspaper said that “such acts prove that the US is hatching a criminal plot to unleash a war against the DPRK [North Korea] and commit a crime which deserves merciless divine punishment.” – READ MORE

Dozens of Korean families separated during the Korean War were finally reunited after decades apart. In total, almost 300 members of 98 families were able to reconnect in North Korea.

According to Fox News, thousands applied to be reunited, but the Kim regime would only allow those with immense loyalty to Kim Jong Un to attend. This is largely due to the fact that North Korean officials did not want the people of North Korea to see the conditions of the outside world.

The families will only be able to see each other for a few hours over three days. In total, the families will have 11 hours together under intense supervision.

Most of the reconnected families had not seen each other for at least 65 years. Some were not even sure if their relatives were alive. – READ MORE