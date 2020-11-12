Pompeo Declares There Will Be a ‘Smooth Transition To a Second Trump Administration’ (VIDEO)

While many news outlets projected that former Vice President Joe Biden has won the election, members of the Trump administration are not ready to accept that the election results are final.

Republican senators have noted that the results have yet to be certified, and President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign is contesting the results.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked if his department is coordinating with Biden’s team to facilitate a smooth transition for when Biden takes office on Jan. 20, 2021.

.@SecPompeo: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” Full video here: https://t.co/6Rou91HQxv pic.twitter.com/MU9Gp2QWnq — CSPAN (@cspan) November 10, 2020

He said, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

“We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, they’ll be electors selected. There’s a process the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly,” he continued. – READ MORE

