‘Audit,’ ‘Full Hand Recount’ Ordered In Georgia

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday morning that there will be an audit and full hand recount of votes in the state for the 2020 presidential election.

Currently, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the Peach State by about 14,000 votes.

“Georgia’s secretary of state has announced a full hand recount of the presidential race; Biden leads by about 14,000,” reported Zeke Miller, citing The Associated Press.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state has announced a full hand recount of the presidential race; Biden leads by about 14,000. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 11, 2020

“This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once,” Raffensperger said at the press conference, according to CBS News. “It will be a heavy lift.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --