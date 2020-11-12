Ronna McDaniel Presents 131 Affidavits, 2,800 Incident Reports of Alleged Voter Fraud in MI: Media Still Demands ‘Evidence’

During a press conference Monday, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel presented evidence of alleged voter fraud in Michigan that Republicans think could have tipped the scales for Joe Biden.

“In Wayne County, Republican poll watchers were denied their legal right to monitor the election and purposefully kept in the dark…there are thousands of reports of poll watchers being intimidated and unable to do their job and as of 4 p.m. this afternoon, 131 affidavits have been completed just in Michigan with over 2,800 incident reports that have been submitted to us since election day. Two new lawsuits were filed today by people who were working in Detroit and a whistleblower .”

McDaniel detailed the claims of many of the affidavits. “I hope you look at these affidavits,” she told the press. “And I hope you hear from the people who were there .” She also urged the media to care about the reports of voter fraud and intimidation instead of just ignoring or suppressing them as they have been doing and moving on with the news cycle as if their declaration of a win for Biden is the final word on the matter.

“So just after a week after the polls close, Democrats and the media want to ignore these irregularities,” McDaniel said. “Even one instance of voter fraud should be too many for all of us.”- READ MORE

