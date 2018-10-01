POLLS: Surge in Republican Voter Enthusiasm — Even Before Latest Kavanaugh Hearing

A new Gallup poll shows Republicans’ enthusiasm five weeks before the mid-term elections is rising fast, putting them neck and neck with Democrats, who held a big margin just weeks ago.

“Sixty-one percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners and 58% of Republicans and Republican leaners say they are more enthusiastic about voting in November compared to prior elections. These levels roughly match Republicans’ record-high enthusiasm in 2010, Barack Obama’s first midterm, when the GOP won a whopping 63 seats. But this is the first time in Gallup’s trend since 1994 that both parties have expressed high enthusiasm,” Gallup reported.

And that was before the partisan hearings of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this past Thursday but after his three-day hearing. The poll was conducted Sept. 17-23.

“Americans’ enthusiasm for voting in November is significantly higher than it was in the prior six midterm election years. Fifty-five percent of U.S. adults say they are ‘more enthusiastic’ about voting than usual, which contrasts with between 37% and 50% saying the same in Gallup’s final pre-election surveys each midterm year from 1994 through 2014. Currently, 33% say they are ‘less enthusiastic.'” Gallup reported.- READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust?” he continued. “Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?” – READ MORE